Petronas to Test New Subsea Pump

A unit of PETRONAS and the Aker Solutions-FSubsea joint venture FASTsubsea have signed a contract to develop and test a low-cost, topside-less subsea multiphase pump, Aker Solutions reported Tuesday.

“Getting this participation from a large operator such as PETRONAS is a significant achievement, not least given current industry conditions,” remarked Aker Solutions Chief Technology Officer John Macleod in a written statement from his company.

Under the joint industry project (JIP) contract, PETRONAS Research Sdn Bhd will support the development and testing program while FASTsubsea brings the product to market in 2022, Aker Solutions explained. Alexander Fuglesang, FASTsubsea managing director, pointed out the pump enables operators to more rapidly extract additional hydrocarbons from existing offshore wells and installed infrastructure.

“End users are drawn to the technology as increased recovery can now be done in a much more sustainable way, and at up to 50 percent lower capex investment than conventional subsea pumping systems, which is key in this market environment,” stated Aker Solutions.

According to Aker Solutions, PETRONAS Research’s involvement enables engineering activities to start immediately and augments 11 million Norwegian krone (approximately US$1.2 million) already pledged by the Research Council of Norway.

“The project is still open for two further operators to join as JIP partners, which would provide the opportunity to influence and gain early access to the ground-breaking technology,” concluded Aker Solutions.

