Petronas, TechnipFMC To Develop GHG Emission-Reducing Tech

TechnipFMC and Petronas have entered into an agreement to commercialize a unique natural gas processing membrane that reduces GHG emissions.

Offshore energy services provider TechnipFMC and Malaysia’s Petronas have entered into an agreement to commercialize a unique natural gas processing membrane that reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The agreement was signed by TechnipFMC and Petronas Technology Ventures, a subsidiary of Petronas.

Through the technology commercialization agreement, TechnipFMC will utilize and integrate the membrane technology licensed from Petronas as part of its production portfolio in projects worldwide, outside China.

TechnipFMC said that the technology removes carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide by using wetted membranes. According to the company, it is 30 percent more efficient than existing gas treatment processes and can reduce GHG emissions by significant amounts. The membrane also has potential applications in both offshore and onshore hydrocarbon production environments.

“Our ability to industrialize processes is at the core of this partnership, which is another important step in TechnipFMC’s efforts to help our clients reduce their upstream carbon footprint,” Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President of New Energy Ventures at TechnipFMC, said.

“We are excited to bring to fruition this innovation which will effectively reduce GHG emissions, together with TechnipFMC as our strategic commercialization partner. We believe this collaboration will inspire more innovative solutions towards cleaner, sustainable energy for a better tomorrow,” Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology at Petronas, added.

This has been a green-oriented week for TechnipFMC as it also joined up with Scottish Orbital Marine Power to accelerate the global commercialization of tidal energy technology.

As for Petronas, it recently signed an agreement with energy transition company Technip Energies that created a collaboration framework for the further development and commercialization of carbon capture technologies.

The company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Exxon to jointly explore potential carbon capture and storage technologies projects in Malaysia to help the country fulfill its net-zero targets.

The companies will assess the viability of carbon capture projects in select locations offshore Peninsular Malaysia and share subsurface technical and infrastructure data for pipelines, facilities, and wells as they evaluate potential projects for the storage, transport, and reutilization of captured CO2.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com