Petronas Taps TechnipFMC Unit for Deepwater Project

A subsidiary of PETRONAS (KLSE: PETGAS) has awarded a unit of TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) a contract for the Limbayong Deepwater Development Project offshore Malaysia, TechnipFMC reported Monday.

Under the contract, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. will provide PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. With front-end engineering design and integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of subsea production system, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (iEPCI) for Limbayong, TechnipFMC noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“We are delighted and honored to have been selected by PETRONAS Carigali to develop this deepwater field,” remarked Jonathan Landes, TechnipFMC’s president for subsea. “We are committed to PETRONAS Carigali and to the Malaysian oil and gas industry.”

According to TechnipFMC, the contract covers developing 10 deepwater wells and their tieback to the Limbayong Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in Malaysia. Additionally, the contract recipient stated that it will design, manufacture, deliver, and install the following subsea equipment:

subsea trees

manifolds

umbilicals

flexible risers

flowlines

jumpers

other associated subsea hardware.

TechnipFMC stated that it will execute the project from its Kuala Lumpur office and use its local manufacturing plants in Malaysia. The company noted the contract’s value falls within a range from $250 million to $500 million.

