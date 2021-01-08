Petronas Takes Operatorship of E11 Gas Hub
Petronas has announced that it has taken over the operatorship of the E11 gas hub, located offshore Bintulu, Sarawak, through its subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB).
An event to commemorate the handover, which became effective on January 1 this year, was held at Sarawak Shell Berhad’s (SSB) main office in Lutong, Sarawak, on December 31, 2020. The E11 hub, which has been producing since 1982 under the MLNG production sharing contract, had been operated by SSB for the past 38 years.
“On behalf of Petronas, I would like to thank SSB for operating the E11 gas hub in an efficient and responsible manner for more than three decades,” Petronas’ vice president of Malaysia assets, Bacho Pilong, said in a company statement.
“I am pleased to note that SSB and Petronas had implemented all the necessary activities since July 2019 to ensure a smooth handover of the E11 hub,” he added in the statement.
“Today marks a significant milestone for PCSB as the operator of the E11 hub which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to the market, while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub”, the Petronas vice president went on to state.
According to its recently released activity outlook for 2021 to 2023, Petronas anticipates the outlook for the industry to remain challenging, impacted by the demand destruction from the Covid-19 pandemic. In the outlook, the company noted that gas remains a crucial and cleaner source of fuel but added that diversification into renewable energy is imperative.
Petronas describes itself as the custodian of Malaysia’s national oil and gas resources. Founded in 1974, the company is led by President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik, who was announced as Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin’s replacement back in June last year. Ariffin retired from the company after 37 years with Petronas.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
- Ex-Equinor Safety Rep Appointed Var Energi CEO
- $9B Buying Spree Could Provide Oil Price Tailwind
- Shale CEOs Urge Production Restraint
- Bank Boosts 2021 Oil Price Forecast by $7
- Boskalis Buys Rever Offshore Subsea Services
- Allseas to Remove UK Gas Platforms
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Arctic Lease Sale Takes In $14.4MM
- Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- US Extends 5 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- $7B Russian Loan Secures Trafigura Stake in Arctic Oil Project
- Saudi Arabia Advises OPEC+ Caution
- Energean Strikes $Multimillion EIL Deal
- Venezuelan Oil Exports Crater
- Delegates Say OPEC+ Strikes Deal on Supply Curbs
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020