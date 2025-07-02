Petronas Signs Vehicle Fluids Deal with Mahindra

Petronas Lubricants will be the sole distributor of vehicle fluids to Mahindra's authorized dealers, workshops, and stockists under the Maximile brand within Mahindra's South Zone Distribution network.

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has secured a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) and Petronas Lubricants (India) Pvt. Ltd. bagged an Aftermarket Service Fill contract from India’s largest sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer.

Under the agreement, Petronas Lubricants will be the sole distributor of vehicle fluids to Mahindra’s authorized dealers, workshops, and stockists under the Maximile brand within Mahindra’s South Zone Distribution network in India, Petronas said in a media release. The deal involves engine oils, transmission oils, axle oils, and steering fluids. The deal spans 50 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), catering to a wide range of passenger cars and SUVs across the region, Petronas said.

“This collaboration marks a strategic step for PLIPL, reinforcing its commitment to deliver high-performance, OEM-aligned solutions to India’s rapidly growing automotive market”, Petronas said. “Through decades of engineering expertise, PLIPL’s innovative products will now be accessible to a broader market, enabling more customers to experience its award-winning Fluid Technology Solutions™ while supporting the future of mobility in India with Mahindra as a trusted partner.

“With proven capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution, PETRONAS Lubricants International is ideally positioned to support Mahindra’s expansive service network and evolving customer expectations”, it added.

The agreement was signed by Binu Chandy, Chief Executive Officer of Petronas Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd., and R. Veeraraghavan, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., in Mumbai.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com