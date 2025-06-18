Petronas Signs Up as Buyer for Commonwealth LNG, Louisiana LNG

Petronas committed to purchasing one MMtpa for 20 years from Commonwealth LNG, while a non-binding agreement with Woodside involves one MMtpa for 15 years.

Malaysia’s national oil and gas company has committed to purchasing one million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) for 20 years from Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. LLC’s planned Commonwealth LNG project in Louisiana.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) also entered into a non-binding heads of agreement with Woodside Energy Group Ltd. for the purchase of one MMtpa from the Australian company’s global portfolio, including the under-construction Louisiana LNG, for 15 years. Delivery is set to start 2028.

“Collaborating with Commonwealth LNG will expand our supply node and strengthen our presence in the global LNG market”, Shamsairi M Ibrahim, Petronas vice president for LNG marketing and trading, said in an online statement.

“Commonwealth LNG currently has 4 MTPA [million metric tons per annum] of offtake under long-term agreement, with line of sight toward finalizing its commercial book ahead of a targeted final investment decision in Q3 2025 and anticipated first LNG production in 2029”, Commonwealth said separately.

In February the United States Department of Energy (DOE) granted the project a conditional permit to export to countries with no free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S.

To rise along the Calcasieu River on the Gulf Coast near Cameron, the project has a planned capacity of 9.5 MMtpa, equivalent to about 441.4 billion cubic feet per year of natural gas according to Commonwealth.

Meanwhile Woodside’s Louisiana LNG reached an FID last April. Louisiana LNG holds a DOE authorization to export a cumulative 1.42 trillion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent, or 27.6 MMtpa of LNG according to Woodside, to both FTA and non-FTA countries.

The FID was for phase 1, which involves three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 16.5 MMtpa.

The Woodside-Petronas agreement “is expected to support PETRONAS’ efforts to ensure secure, flexible LNG supply to meet growing demand in Peninsular Malaysia and the broader Asia-Pacific region”, Petronas said in a separate press release.

Woodside executive vice president and chief commercial officer Mark Abbotsford said, “This agreement marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration between Woodside and PETRONAS, and is an important step towards what would be our first long-term LNG sales to Malaysia”.

Petronas signed the agreements at the Energy Asia forum in Kuala Lumpur, during which it also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Gas Corp.

“The MoU not only reinforces PETRONAS’ commitment as a long-term LNG supplier to KOGAS, but also in advancing cleaner energy solutions through opportunities in carbon capture and storage, renewable energy and hydrogen development to address pressing climate challenges”, Petronas said in another statement.

