Petronas Signs New LNG Deal with Another Japanese Customer

Petronas penned an initial agreement to continue supplying liquefied natural gas to Hokuriku Electric, the latest Japanese utility to recently tap Malaysia's national oil and gas company for LNG supply.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd has penned an initial agreement to continue supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Hokuriku Electric Power Co, the latest Japanese utility to recently tap Malaysia's national oil and gas company for LNG supply.

The heads of agreement would enable Petronas to deliver up to 540,000 metric tons a year of the superchilled gas for 10 years from 2028, it said in a statement.

Petronas said it has been Hokuriku Electric's sole LNG supplier under their existing contract, which began 2018. Hokuriku Electric has used the LNG to fuel generation units at the Toyama-Shinko Thermal Power Station, Petronas said.

Concurrently the partners penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their partnership into "carbon-neutral initiatives".

"The MoU reflects both parties' shared ambition to build a more resilient LNG supply chain, explore next-generation fuels including hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, and decarbonization technologies such as carbon capture and storage, and carbon capture utilization and storage", Petronas said.

Earlier this month Petronas announced a new agreement to supply about 840,000 metric tons per annum of LNG to Shizuoka Gas Co Ltd.

The new supply will be fulfilled over seven years starting 2032 on a delivered-ex-ship basis, according to separate statements from the companies July 13.

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"Since receiving the first LNG cargo from Petronas at the Sodeshi LNG Terminal of Shimizu LNG Co Ltd in 1996, Shizuoka Gas has received more than 200 cargoes of Malaysian LNG over the past 30 years and has contributed to the expansion of natural gas utilization", the Japanese gas utility said.

"In recent years, amid heightened geopolitical risks, the importance of energy security has increased further. Under this SPA [sale and purchase agreement], LNG will be supplied from Petronas' global LNG portfolio. The new supply arrangement diversifies Shizuoka Gas' LNG portfolio and enhances procurement robustness through greater supply flexibility and reliability".

"Shizuoka Gas and Petronas aim to further strengthen the partnership beyond the traditional relationship between LNG seller and buyer by exploring future opportunities and collaboration in the field of carbon neutrality", it added.

Last month Petronas announced a deal with another Japanese company to supply up to around two million metric tons a year of LNG for 20 years from 2028.

The contract awarded by integrated power company JERA Co Inc "signifies the transformation from traditional point-to-point LNG supply agreements to a more flexible LNG supply arrangement, which further underscores Petronas' position as a reliable LNG supplier through the expansion of its supply capabilities", Petronas said June 10.

"LNG will be delivered using Petronas' new generation of 174,000-cubic-meter [6.14 million cubic feet] LNG carriers, designed to comply with the International Maritime Organization's enhanced emissions standards, supporting more efficient and lower-emission operations".

The LNG will be sourced primarily from Malaysia, JERA said separately.

"As natural gas is increasingly being reassessed globally as an essential energy source for stable energy supply, securing reliable LNG has become even more important from an energy security perspective amid rising geopolitical risks", JERA said.

It said Japan continues to rely on LNG "due to factors such as the aging of oil-fired power plants and the growing introduction of renewable energy, heightening the need to secure flexibility in fuel supply".

Last year Petronas delivered 563 LNG cargoes including 383 from the Petronas LNG complex in the Bintulu district of Sarawak state and 41 from floating facilities PFLNG Satu and PFLNG Dua. LNG sales totaled 36.62 million metric tons, according to the company's annual report.

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