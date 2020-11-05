Petronas Sets Net Zero Emissions Target

Petronas revealed Thursday that it has set itself a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) revealed Thursday that it has set itself a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As part of the goal, Petronas said it will continue to intensify its efforts towards reducing scope one and scope two greenhouse gas emissions from its assets by delivering “continuous improvements in operational excellence” and by deploying “innovative” operations and technologies. The company revealed that it will also pursue new avenues of revenue creation through investments in “nature-based” solutions as well as establish greater accessibility to cleaner energy solutions.

Petronas noted that the target is guided by the four lenses of its sustainability agenda, which the company said demonstrates Petronas’ long-term commitment to continued value creation, safeguarding the environment, positive social impact and responsible governance throughout its integrated value chain.

“As the world contends with the many challenges brought about by energy transition, Petronas is embracing its role in providing access to affordable, secure and sustainable energy to businesses and society,” Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“The group is committed to fulfill its purpose in providing cleaner energy and solutions that benefit both the world we live in as well as the customers we serve through reduced emissions,” Taufik added in the statement.

Petronas is not the only company to announce a net zero goal recently. Earlier this week, Equinor revealed its ambition to become a net-zero energy company by 2050 and back in August, Petrofac set its own net zero target. Other energy companies such as BP, Shell and Repsol have also announced net zero ambitions.

Petronas describes itself as a global energy and solutions company and the custodian of Malaysia’s national oil and gas resources. Established in 1974, the business has a presence in more than 65 countries and is among the top oil and gas companies in the world, according to its website.

