Petronas Sees No Disruption from Mideast War for Now

'Petronas is closely monitoring the developments in parts of the Middle East with concern'.

Malaysian energy giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd. said it is closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East even though it has seen no direct impact on its operations so far.

"Petronas is closely monitoring the developments in parts of the Middle East with concern," the company said in an emailed response to queries on Tuesday. "At time of writing, there were no reports of any direct threats to Petronas personnel or assets, and operations continue as usual."

Petronas has oil and gas exploration concessions in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, as well as long-term sales and purchase agreements with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for supply of liquefied natural gas. Iran's retaliation in the Middle East conflict has directly affected the UAE, triggering missile interceptions, airport disruptions and flight suspensions.

Petronas said it will prioritize the well-being of those supporting its operations in the region while taking steps to safeguard its assets and ensure business continuity.

The company said it is coordinating with authorities to assess the evolving situation and take precautionary measures.