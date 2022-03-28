Petronas, Schlumberger Sign Digital And Sustainability MoU
Malaysian energy giant Petronas has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schlumberger to jointly explore opportunities in the areas of sustainability, digital, and Internet of Things (IoT).
Petronas said that the MoU with Schlumberger would also be a basis for the development of technologies regarding research and development (R&D) projects.
Under the MoU, Petronas and Schlumberger will perform key sustainability initiatives such as the setup of a Carbon Capture and Storage Centre of Excellence, encompassing a cloud-based data repository for carbon storage, carbon dioxide separation technologies, and competency development program as well as emissions management. This is aligned with Petronas’ efforts to establish Malaysia as a leading CCS solutions hub in the region.
Signing the MoU on behalf of Petronas was the Vice President of the Centre of Excellence for Upstream Chen Kah Seong while Schlumberger was represented by its President of the Asia Basin Amy Chua.
The signing ceremony was attended by Petronas Chief Technology Officer Nasir Darman and Director of Schlumberger Zahris Sham Abu Musa.
Also present were Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Adif Zulkifli, Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology Bacho Pilong, and Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Charlotte Wolff-Bye.
Schlumberger was virtually represented by its President of Digital and Integration Rajeev Sonthalia and Chief Technology Officer Demosthenis Pafitis while present at the event was East Asia Managing Director Meng Keong Lee.
“Petronas and Schlumberger have a long-standing partnership and we look forward to leveraging Schlumberger’s capabilities to develop reliable, safe, and ready-to-deploy technologies that reduce the carbon footprint in our Upstream operations, whilst developing the right capability framework as well as an efficient data repository. We are confident this collaboration will further inspire more innovative solutions towards managing carbon emissions that support our aspiration to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Adif Zulkifli said.
Petronas added that it was also pursuing more zero continuous flaring and venting of hydrocarbons by applying technology that lowers emissions across the value chain.
The company is also undertaking deliberate steps to build a resilient and sustainable portfolio to support the transition towards low-to-zero carbon energy sources.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
