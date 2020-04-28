Petronas Rejects Claim That It Shut Down Projects, Rigs
Petronas has refuted recently published allegations regarding the deactivation of 14 of its oil rigs and shutting down of 14 of its projects. The claims appeared in news reports published in the New Straits Times on April 24, with the oil rigs news in its print version, and the projects news in its electronic version.
The company clarified that it “has not shut down any of its rigs offshore Malaysia, other than those concluding their drilling campaigns or are under temporary suspensions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a written statement on April 24.
As of that date, the company said it had 18 rigs in operation within Malaysia waters.
The company further clarified that while there was a temporary suspension of projects at some worksites, this was due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented by the government.
“Currently, most of these projects have either resumed their work activities or will be resuming soon upon securing the necessary approval from the government,” Petronas said.
In line with other announcements from many other oil and gas companies, Petronas confirmed that it is working to minimize the impact to its planned domestic capital expenditure plans in the face of the current challenges.
“However, we do expect that some projects will be naturally delayed due to the prolonged lockdowns implemented globally and the MCO in Malaysia, and further disruptions anticipated to the global supply chain,” the company said in a written statement.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
