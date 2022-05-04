Petronas, PTTEP, Eneos in Myanmar Update

Petronas, PTTEP and Eneos have all provided an update on their operations in Myanmar recently.

Petronas noted that its subsidiaries, Petronas Carigali Myanmar Inc (PCMI) and PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited (PCML) have announced their withdrawal from Blocks M12, M13 and M14 located in the Yetagun field, offshore Myanmar. PCML had operated the Yetagun Gas Project since 2003.

“The decision was made following a thorough techno-commercial review in alignment with Petronas’ asset rationalization strategy for a portfolio that fits with its growth ambitions amid the changing industry environment and accelerated energy transition,” Petronas said in a statement posted on its website.

PTTEP also announced its decision to withdraw from the Yetagun project and the gas transportation company in Myanmar “as part of its portfolio management”.

Montri Rawanchaikul, the chief executive officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), said the company has notified the joint venture partners in the Yetagun project and Taninthayi Pipeline Company LLC (TPC) on its decision to withdraw as the partner from both entities.

“The withdrawal is part of the company’s portfolio management to refocus on projects that support the energy security for the country,” PTTEP said in a company statement.

“PTTEP remains placing utmost importance on the continuity of natural gas production as it is a main resource for electricity generations, which is basic necessity to support the livelihood and improve the quality of life for people. It is also the essential factor of the energy security and economic development,” PTTEP added in the statement.

In its Myanmar update, Eneos Holdings Inc. announced a withdrawal from the exploration and production business in the country. The company revealed that its consolidated subsidiary Nippon Oil Exploration (Myanmar) Limited - 40 percent of the shares of which are owned by JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation - informed Petronas Carigali and other joint venture partners of its intention to withdraw from a joint operating agreement and commenced the withdrawal process.

“This withdrawal will be effective after approval from the Myanmar government,” Eneos said in a company statement.

“JX has decided to withdraw after discussions taking into consideration the country’s current situation, including the social issues, and project economics based on the technical evaluation of Yetagun gas fields,” Eneos added in the statement.

“The impact of this transaction on our consolidated financial results will be determined after obtaining approval from the Myanmar government, but is currently expected to be minimal,” Eneos continued.

TotalEnergies, Woodside Myanmar Withdrawal

Back in January, TotalEnergies revealed that it was withdrawing from Myanmar.

“Following the coup of 1 February 2021 in Myanmar, TotalEnergies has firmly condemned on several occasions the abuses and human rights violations taking place there,” TotalEnergies said in a company statement at the time.

“While our company considers that its presence in a country allows it to promote its values, including outside its direct sphere of operations, the situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar since the coup of February 2021, has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country,” the company added in the statement.

“As a result, TotalEnergies has decided to initiate the contractual process of withdrawing from the Yadana field and from MGTC in Myanmar, both as operator and as shareholder, without any financial compensation for TotalEnergies,” the company continued.

During the same month, Woodside revealed that it had decided to withdraw from its interests in Myanmar.

“Woodside has been a responsible foreign investor in Myanmar since 2013 with our conduct guided by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other relevant international standards,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in a company statement at the time.

“Given the ongoing situation in Myanmar we can no longer contemplate Woodside’s participation in the development of the A-6 gas resources, nor other future activities in-country,” O’Neill added.

In a report sent to Rigzone in February last year, oil and gas analysts Fitch Solutions Country Risk outlined that, from an oil and gas context, the coup in Myanmar was ill-timed for the country, with prospects in the sector starting to turn a corner amid growing foreign investor interest and efforts.

