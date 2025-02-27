Petronas Posts Lower Annual Profit as Weaker Prices Offset Sales Increase

Malaysia's national oil and gas company reported about $12.4 billion in profit after tax for 2024, down 31.74 percent compared to 2023 as lower prices offset higher sales volumes.

Malaysia’s national oil and gas company has reported MYR 55.09 billion ($12.4 billion) in profit after tax for 2024, down 31.74 percent compared to 2023 as lower prices offset higher sales volumes.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) produced 2.45 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) on average last year, up from 2.43 MMboed in 2023 mainly due to “maximization efforts for liquid and natural gas production from both international and domestic operations”, the company said.

Petronas put 21 projects online in Malaysia and Indonesia last year, while making final investment decisions on 11 more in Malaysia and 6 projects overseas.

It sold 247.8 million barrels of petroleum products in 2024, down 48.3 million barrels “mainly due to discontinued operations impact”, Petronas said. Petrochemical products sales totaled 10.1 million metric tons, up 0.7 million metric tons “in line with higher production”.

Petronas exported 35.65 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG), up from 32.9 million metric tons in the prior year “driven by higher volume from third party offtake and better trading opportunities”, it said.

Domestic gas sales rose to 3.05 billion standard cubic feet a day “mainly due to higher offtake from non-power and power sectors in Peninsular Malaysia”.

Total revenue for 2024 landed at MYR 319.96 billion, down 6.88 percent from 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 11.28 percent to MYR 114.09 billion. Operating activities delivered MYR102.46 billion in cash flow, down 10.25 percent.

The results were also impacted by Petronas’ divestment of its 74 percent stake in Engen Group to Switzerland-based Dutch commodities trader Vitol, in a transaction completed May 2024. “The net effect of the disposal of Engen Group on the consolidated financial statements of the Group comprises de-consolidation losses amounting to RM2.4 billion primarily arising from the realization of foreign currency translation reserves at the disposal date”, Petronas said.

PETRONAS president and chief executive Muhammad Taufik said, “PETRONAS' financial performance in 2024 remained resilient against a backdrop of continued volatility in the markets and mounting regulatory pressures caused by global geopolitical shifts”.

“The steady results were delivered on the back of the Group's steadfast commitment to prudent financial management and portfolio diversification”, Muhammad Taufik said.

“As the industry contends with evolving market dynamics that will extend beyond 2025, PETRONAS has set in motion a transformation strategy to strengthen its ability to deliver value to our shareholders and stakeholders, energy to our customers, and positive impact to the communities we serve.

“Through firm discipline in capital allocation and cost rationalization, strengthened collaborations and new partnership models, as well as operational and commercial excellence, PETRONAS will become more value-centric, globally competitive, and agile in responding to market changes”.

Petronas ended 2024 with MYR 290.43 billion in current assets including MYR 188.48 billion in cash and cash equivalents. It had MYR 91.43 billion in current liabilities including MYR 20.06 billion in borrowings.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com