Petronas Pens 11 Agreements to Advance Malaysia's OGSE Sector

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has signed 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) to boost the country’s oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) sector through two initiatives, Yard Transformation and Productivity Enhancement, and Skilled Trade Champion. The MOUs were signed by Petronas’ Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM).

The agreements promote cooperation with industry stakeholders to improve the efficiency of fabrication yards through modernization and to develop a highly skilled local workforce, Petronas said in a media release.

“The MOUs reflect PETRONAS’ steadfast commitment to build a robust and sustainable oil and gas sector in Malaysia. The structured implementation, undertaken in close collaboration with homegrown OGSE players, will focus on delivering measurable outcomes to create an environment that is conducive for investment and accelerated growth, aligned with national aspirations”, MPM Senior Vice President Bacho Pilong said.

As part of the Yard Transformation and Productivity Enhancement initiative, Petronas said it has signed five MOUs with leading local fabrication yard contractors: Brooke Holding Sdn. Bhd., Ocean Might Sdn. Bhd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd., Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd., and Sapura Fabrication Sdn. Bhd.

Petrona said this initiative is a vital part of Malaysia’s overall plan to rejuvenate the fabrication yard ecosystem. The efforts aimed at transformation emphasize the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, enhancing workforce skills, and broadening market prospects to increase productivity, it said.

Petronas added that under the Skilled Trade Champion initiative, six MOUs were signed with key industry players, including Pan-Malaysia Maintenance, Construction and Modification contractors, Hook-up and Commissioning contractors, and the Malaysia Offshore Support Vessel Owners’ Association.

These collaborations focus on enhancing essential offshore trades, including rigging, blasting and painting, scaffolding, welding, joint-making, and seafaring. The initiative also emphasizes the importance of enhancing the skills of Malaysian seafarers to develop a larger pool of qualified officers in offshore marine operations, Petronas said.

