Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, has announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.
The Nahara-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 8,097 feet and encountered hydrocarbons in the Late Oligocene to Middle Miocene aged sedimentary sequences, Petronas revealed, adding that light oil with minimal contaminants was also established after production testing was conducted for the well.
“We are excited with this discovery and its impact to the future exploration effort in the surrounding areas,” Petronas Vice President of Exploration, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, said in a company statement.
“Nahara-1 is a significant oil discovery by PCSB within the last decade. It is a testament to the vast potential in Malaysia’s prolific basins which remain highly prospective,” he added.
“The discovery also reinforces PCSB’s current exploration strategy of renewing focus in its exploration efforts in Malaysia’s basins,” the Petronas vice president continued.
PCSB is the operator of the block, with a 100 percent participating interest in its production sharing contract.
Last month, Petronas announced its first oil discovery in Brazil’s Sépia Field. The net oil column in the 4-BRSA-1386D-RJS well is one of the thickest ever recorded in Brazil, according to Petronas, which dubbed the find “significant”.
In September Petronas announced a new gas discovery in the Central Luconia Province offshore Malaysia. During the same month, the company announced its first oil discovery in Suriname. Petronas outlined that the Malaysia find hit a more than 360-foot gas column in Miocene Cycle IV/V pinnacle carbonate reservoirs, and firmed up more gas resources within Block SK320, and described the Suriname discovery as an important milestone for Petronas in unlocking deepwater hydrocarbon resource from its exploration ventures.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- Millions of Barrels of Oil Halted Near Turkey
- Long-Duration Energy Storage Attracts $58B Investment Over 3 Years
- USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average
- After Challenging Year, There Could Be Hope For Energy Future
- North Sea Transition Authority Looking for Head of Decom
- Petrofac Workers On Repsol, BP North Sea Assets Go On Strike
- Transocean Bags $1B+ In Contract Awards for 2 Drillships
- Net Zero Technology Centre Chooses New Board Member
- Democrats Amp Up Pressure on Big Oil
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- EU Closing In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast