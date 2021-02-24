Petronas Makes Oil and Gas Discoveries

Petronas announced two separate discoveries on Wednesday; Hidayah-1, an oil discovery offshore Indonesia, and Dokong-1, a gas discovery offshore Malaysia.

Hidayah-1, which was made through the company’s subsidiary, PC North Madura II Ltd, the operator of the asset, is located within the North Madura II Production Sharing Contract (PSC) offshore East Java. The well encountered an oil-bearing carbonate build-up with good reservoir qualities in the Ngimbang carbonate formation and tested at approximately 2,100 barrels of oil per day with good crude quality, Petronas outlined. The company said the exploration well results will be further assessed to “ascertain its potential”.

Dokong-1, which is located in the Block SK417 PSC off the coast of Sarawak, was said to have encountered a gas column measuring more than 260 feet in the Middle to Late Miocene Cycle VI-VII reservoirs. PTTEP HK Offshore Limited is the operator of the PSC with an 80 percent interest. Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas, holds the remaining 20 percent stake.

“The discovery at the Hidayah-1 exploration well marks an important milestone for the North Madura II PSC as it has proven oil potential of carbonate build-up in the area,” Emeliana Rice-Oxley, Petronas’ vice president of exploration, upstream, said in a company statement.

“This is an encouraging development and is a testament to the vast exploration potential in Indonesia. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and collaboration with the government towards delivering clean, safe and reliable energy supply to the Republic of Indonesia,” Rice-Oxley added.

PC North Madura II Ltd. President Mohd Nazlee Rasol said, “we are thankful for the strong support given by SKK Migas and the Local Government of Kabupaten Sampang in making the drilling of Hidayah-1 exploration well a success”.

“This discovery is proof of Petronas’ commitment to continue growing our upstream business in the country,” Rasol added.

Petronas’ senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan, said, “the Dokong-1 exploration well is one of several recent successes in Malaysia’s exploration activities”.

“Monetization of sweet gas discovery in Baram Province can be supported through existing infrastructure and will contribute towards Petronas’ aspiration in delivering reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to domestic and global markets,” Asnan added.

“In addition, the Dokong-1 discovery reinvigorates the entire exploration landscape of the Baram Province, strengthening the role of Baram gas supply network as part of the larger Sarawak gas system,” he continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com