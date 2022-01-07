Petronas Makes Gas Discovery

Petronas has announced that its subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), has made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia.

Hadrah-1 was drilled to a total depth of 6,069 feet in November 2021 and encountered gas within an approximately 656 foot thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs, Petronas highlighted. The find is Petronas’ third gas discovery in the Balingian Province in 2021, after Sirung-1 and Kulintang-1 in March and May respectively, Petronas outlined. In 2019, oil and gas were also discovered within the same play at the D18 field, the company noted.

“The gas discovery in the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well by PCSB further proves the promising prospectivity in the underexplored Cycle I, II and III plays within the Balingian province,” Petronas’ vice president of exploration and upstream, Emeliana Rice-Oxley, said in a company statement.

“The excellent quality of reservoirs encountered augurs the remaining potential in the surrounding areas, with PCSB well positioned to pursue the untapped similar plays in Blocks SK411 and SK306. We look forward to delivering more natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel, safely and reliably to the market,” Rice-Oxley added in the statement.

PCSB is the operator of the block, with a 90 percent participating interest in its production sharing contract. The remaining 10 percent is held by E&P Malaysia Venture Sdn Bhd.

The Sirung-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 8,326 feet in February 2021, Petronas revealed on March 30, 2021. The discovery of a “significant” oil and gas column was made at the asset, Petronas highlighted in a statement at the time.

Kulintang-1 was drilled to a total depth of 7,342 feet in April 2021, Petronas revealed on May 19, 2021. The well encountered gas in the Oligocene to Middle Miocene sandstone reservoirs which had not been fully evaluated before, Petronas noted in a company statement back in May.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com