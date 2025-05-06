Petronas Lubricants, Quaker Houghton Ink Malaysia, India Deal

Petronas will be the exclusive distributor for Quaker Houghton's metalworking fluids in Malaysia while Quaker Houghton will provide its clients with Petronas lubricants and industrial fluids.

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said that its fluids and lubricants unit, Petronas Lubricants International (PLI), signed a deal with Quaker Houghton to strengthen cooperation in Malaysia and India. According to a Petronas media release, the two companies will focus on providing “proven products, solutions, and services for key industrial sectors in Malaysia and India”.

By utilizing their product lines and market presence, PLI and Quaker Houghton will enhance the variety of industrial solutions available to customers, Petronas said. Starting in the second quarter of 2025, PLI will be the exclusive distributor for Quaker Houghton’s extensive range of top-tier metalworking fluids in Malaysia's transportation and industrial sectors. Meanwhile, in India, Quaker Houghton will provide its steel mill clients with PLI’s high-performance maintenance lubricants and industrial fluids.

“PLI is committed to building long-term alliances that will provide greater product availability and service quality for our customers, thus strengthening our position as the partner of choice in global industrial lubricants”, Domenico Ciaglia, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of PLI, said. “We believe that the team at Quaker Houghton shares our vision on being future-focused, and they are uniquely positioned to unlock opportunities with us, both in terms of reaching new markets and in being the partner we need to lead the industry into a new era of effective, sustainable service”.

“Asia is one of our key markets, and this partnership enables us to provide Quaker Houghton metalworking fluids to a greater number of customers”, Jeewat Bijlani, Quaker Houghton’s EVP, Global Specialty and Chief Growth Officer, said. “PETRONAS Lubricants International has the proven experience, reputation, and channels to support the customer requirements and expand our reach in Malaysia”.

