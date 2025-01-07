Petronas Launches New Subsurface Study of Malay Basin

Malaysia’s national oil and gas company in partnership with Beicip Franlab Asia has embarked on a new subsurface study of the Malay Basin to explore untapped resources.

“The study leverages advanced 4D modeling and machine learning technologies to analyze the subsurface architecture at both basin and reservoir scales”, Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) said in an online statement Tuesday. “It also focuses on predicting hydrocarbon migration and entrapment by harnessing big data from the Malay Basin”.

The “super basin”, located in the South China Sea, has produced over nine billion barrels of oil equivalent since the 1970s, according to Petronas.

“Recent exploration activities have uncovered significant new discoveries, highlighting the basin’s continued potential”, the company added.

“Beyond hydrocarbons, the basin presents substantial opportunities for Carbon Capture and Storage, positioning it as a key player in sustainable energy development”.

Azmir Zamr, senior general manager for resource exploration at Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), said, “The Malay Basin, often regarded as mature, still holds significant untapped potential, as demonstrated by discoveries such as Bunga Aster and Bekok Deep”. MPM, under Petronas, is the Southeast Asian country’s upstream regulator.

“Through our collaboration with Beicip Franlab Asia on the Integrated Basin Study and our AI-enabled geophysical initiatives with Earth Science Analytics, we aim to redefine what is possible and unlock new opportunities in this prolific region”, Azmir added.

Earlier Petronas said it was partnering with Earth Science Analytics (ESA) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in exploration efforts in the Malay Basin and enhance the data capabilities of Petronas’ myPROdata platform, which provides digital access to Malaysian exploration and production (E&P) data.

“MPM will be partnering with ESA to explore cutting-edge AI and ML [machine learning] geoscience technology”, Petronas said in a press release November 5, 2024. “This initiative will focus on developing AI-driven subsurface workflows using ESA’s EarthNET platform and PETRONAS myPROdata to boost subsurface data analytics and interpretation, leading to optimization of hydrocarbon exploration in the mature Malay Basin, offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

“The partnership established with AWS is a collaboration to enhance PETRONAS myPROdata platform through AI and data analytics. AWS will work with PETRONAS to implement advanced AI and ML functionalities, improving user experience and streamlining data management processes. The integration of this advanced AI and ML tool will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of PETRONAS myPROdata platform, enabling potential investors to make better data-driven decisions in Malaysia’s E&P sector”.

