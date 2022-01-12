Petronas Launches Mental Health First Aid Training Program

Petronas said it expects to train 1,000 MIND-A-CARE first aiders in the next three years.

Petronas has revealed that it has partnered with the Malaysian Psychiatric Association (MPA) to launch the MIND-A-CARE First Aid for Mental Health Training Program.

Under the partnership, MPA will collaborate with Petronas to provide training in mental health first aid, Petronas noted. Existing designated first aiders and identified employees at Petronas’ operations will be trained to become certified MIND-A-CARE first aiders through the program, Petronas highlighted.

The company outlined that these individuals will be equipped with the necessary skills to assist or refer affected colleagues to seek professional assistance through Petronas’ employee assistance program known as myFriends. Petronas said it expects to train 1,000 MIND-A-CARE first aiders in the next three years.

“The health and safety of our employees is always our utmost priority,” Petronas’ head of group health, safety and environment, Yong Sai Chung, said in a company statement.

“These past two years have been especially hard for many of us, and it is more critical than ever to empower our people in recognizing the signs and symptoms of mental distress, and to be the first aiders who can assist those in need,” Chung added in the statement.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are safe and healthy, both physically and mentally,” Chung continued.

Commenting on the partnership, MPA President Hazli Zakaria said, “we are proud and excited to partner with Petronas to develop an in-house mental health program, the first ever for MPA and in Malaysia”.

“One of MPA’s main agenda is to increase mental health literacy among Malaysians, and hopefully this initiative will encourage other organizations to follow in Petronas’ footsteps,” Zakaria added.

In response to Covid-19, Petronas put in place a support system to help employees and their families cope with everyday stress, the company highlights on its website. The company’s site revealed that it also launched a #WeWishYouWell campaign “to drive a more meaningful interaction between Petronas and its stakeholders through well-wishes and messages of care and concern”.

MPA describes itself as an association representing the psychiatric fraternity in Malaysia. It strives to be a platform of information, advocacy and career advancement in psychiatry and mental health, the organization’s website notes.

Petronas is a global energy group whose workforce covers more than 30 countries, the company outlines on its site. Its global operations include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Malaysia and abroad, its site highlights.

