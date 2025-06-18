Petronas Launches Academy to Improve Workforce Training

'This initiative is envisaged to support access to equitable opportunities for the workforce delivered through programs that will be specially curated in the context of the energy transition'.

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), together with partners, launched the Petronas Energy Transition Academy (P-ETA). The company said in a media release the academy is designed to help prepare the workforce for the lower carbon energy industry.

Developed by Petronas’ technical training institute, Institut Teknologi Petroleum Petronas (INSTEP), the P-ETA initiative is open to participants from leading global energy players. Its goal is to equip learners with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute to the rapidly evolving energy industry, the company said.

“It is our hope that the launch of P-ETA will lay the foundation for an equitable energy future shaped by leaders and professionals with the vital skillsets to meet the world’s growing energy needs.”, Muhammad Taufik, Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

“As PETRONAS continues to pursue our Energy Transition Strategy which aims to balance energy security, affordability, and sustainability, this initiative is envisaged to support access to equitable opportunities for the workforce delivered through programs that will be specially curated in the context of the energy transition”, he said.

During the event, INSTEP exchanged three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with P-ETA training partners - Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (SEDA Malaysia), the United Kingdom-based Energy Institute (EI), and OPITO, Petronas added.

Through partnerships with international and national organizations, P-ETA intends to implement programs that adhere to global standards, facilitating accelerated capability growth in areas like carbon management, hydrogen, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and circular economy practices. The academy is situated at INSTEP in Terengganu, Malaysia.

Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap estimates that the transition to a lower carbon economy could create up to 310,000 jobs by 2050, Petronas noted.

