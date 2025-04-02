Petronas Issues $5 Billion Bonds

Malaysia's national oil and gas company said it had achieved the biggest oil and gas debt instrument sale in Asia since 2020 with the issuance of $5 billion senior notes.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) had made a $6 billion senior bond offering 2020.

“Additionally, this is the largest international bond market transaction out of Asia since 2021”, it said of the new offering, which marks its return to the international dollar bond market since a $3 billion issuance April 2021.

The new issuance consists of $1.6 billion senior notes maturing in 5.75 years, another 10-year tranche worth $1.8 billion and a third tranche of $1.6 billion due in 30 years.

“The 5.75-year senior notes were priced at 90 basis points (bps) over the 5-year US Treasury yield for a coupon of 4.950 percent, the 10-year senior notes were priced at 100 bps over the 10-year US Treasury yield for a coupon of 5.340 percent, and the 30-year senior notes were priced at 115 bps over the 30-year US Treasury yield for a coupon of 5.848 percent”, Petronas said in an online statement.

Proceeds will go to “general corporate purposes”, the company said.

The peak orderbook exceeded $17 billion, an oversubscription of about 3.4 times. The statement said that “overwhelming investor interest enabled PETRONAS to tighten pricing by 30-35bps from initial pricing guidance to final pricing guidance and upsizing from US$3bn to final size of US$5bn”.

“The bonds were distributed to top-tier international investors across the globe”, Petronas said.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley served as joint global coordinators. HSBC, Maybank and MUFG acted as joint bookrunners for the drawdown offering. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Maybank and MUFG were joint arrangers and dealers for Petronas’ GMTN update.

Petronas ended 2024 with MYR 20.06 billion ($4.5 billion) in borrowings, part of MYR 91.43 billion in current liabilities.

Meanwhile its current assets stood at MYR 290.43 billion including MYR 188.48 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year.

It generated MYR 55.09 billion in profit after tax for 2024, down 31.74 percent compared to 2023 as lower prices offset higher sales volumes.

Petronas produced 2.45 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) last year, up from 2.43 MMboed in 2023 mainly due to “maximization efforts for liquid and natural gas production from both international and domestic operations”, the company reported February 25, 2025.

Revenue for 2024 landed at MYR 319.96 billion, down 6.88 percent from 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 11.28 percent to MYR 114.09 billion. Operating activities delivered MYR102.46 billion in cash flow, down 10.25 percent.

The results were impacted by Petronas’ divestment of its 74 percent stake in Engen Group to Switzerland-based Dutch commodities trader Vitol, in a transaction completed May 2024. “The net effect of the disposal of Engen Group on the consolidated financial statements of the Group comprises de-consolidation losses amounting to RM2.4 billion primarily arising from the realization of foreign currency translation reserves at the disposal date”, Petronas said.

