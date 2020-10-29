Petronas Investigating Vessel-Rig Collision

Petronas has announced that investigations are ongoing into the cause of the incident involving the MV Dayang Topaz vessel, which collided with platform structures at the Baram field on October 27.

﻿“A thorough assessment of the platform structures is being carried out,” Petronas said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday.

“Petronas is committed to undertaking all the necessary measures to ensure that the platform structures remain safe and secure,” the company added in the statement.

“We are also extending all necessary support to DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd [the owner of the vessel] in this matter,” Petronas went on to state.



Preliminary investigations by the company revealed that the incident did not cause any impact to the environment, Petronas revealed. The company noted that it will continue to work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation and conduct further assessments to ensure “any eventuality is addressed swiftly”.



﻿During the incident on October 27, the Dayang Topaz made contact with platform structures after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather, Petronas outlined. The vessel was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

Following the collision, the vessel reportedly started sinking with 62 crew still on board, while 125 more crew members jumped into the sea, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) outlined on its official Facebook page. According to information highlighted on the account, two people died as a result of the incident.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on October 27, Petronas said, “Petronas is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased”.

The Dayang Topaz is a maintenance vessel built in 2012, which is sailing under the flag of Malaysia, ship tracking and maritime intelligence company MarineTraffic highlights on its website.

