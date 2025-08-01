Petronas Inks MoU with Microsoft to Advance Malaysia's AI Ecosystem

'With Microsoft's new cloud region in Malaysia, we are committed to supporting Petronas with secure, scalable, and sustainable cloud solutions that will drive growth and innovation in Malaysia's energy sector'.

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled economy in Malaysia and help advance energy transition efforts in Asia.

“At Petronas, innovation goes beyond technology - it is about shaping a future where energy is smarter, cleaner, and sustainable for not only the organizations involved, but also the nation and its people”, Mohd Yusri, Senior Vice President of Projects, Technology and Health, Safety, Security and Environment (PT and HSSE) at Petronas, said.

“By harnessing our joint expertise in innovation and sustainability, we are steadfast in advancing adoption of AI and Cloud capabilities in a manner that promotes sustainable energy practices, in support of Malaysia’s aspirations of building an AI economy with a robust ecosystem in which everyone thrives”, he added.

The collaboration aims to develop an ecosystem in Malaysia that empowers organizations to leverage AI for economic growth and social benefits. Focusing on nation-building, these companies will aid Malaysia in establishing regional leadership in AI and cultivating a robust local AI community through joint programs, Petronas said.

As part of this MoU, Petronas and Microsoft plan to pursue additional initiatives to enhance AI and energy innovations, utilizing Microsoft’s new Malaysia West cloud region, Petronas said. They will focus on integrating Agentic AI, Microsoft Copilot, data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, among other technologies, to improve operational efficiency and sustainability throughout Malaysia’s value chain, it said.

“As a trusted technology partner to Petronas, we are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration to help advance their digital and AI transformation. With Microsoft’s new cloud region in Malaysia, we are committed to supporting Petronas with secure, scalable, and sustainable cloud solutions that will drive growth and innovation in Malaysia’s energy sector”, Laurence Si, Microsoft Malaysia Managing Director, said.

The parties will also explore a holistic collaboration across industries to promote sustainable energy and policy alignment, Petronas said.

