Petronas Hits FLNG Milestone
Petronas announced that it has become the first global energy company to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two floating facilities following the first cargo delivery from the Petronas floating LNG DUA (PFLNG DUA).
The cargo was loaded onto the Seri Camar LNG Carrier operated by MISC Bhd for shipment to Petronas’ LNG buyer in Thailand. Petronas said the milestone confirms the viability of the company’s push in unlocking stranded and deep-water gas fields with floating LNG solutions, which it dubbed more sustainable and economical compared with conventional solutions.
Petronas introduced the world’s first operational floating LNG structure, Petronas floating LNG SATU (PFLNG SATU), back in 2016. PFLNG DUA, which is operating at a water depth of 4,265 feet, has a production capacity of 1.5 million tons of LNG per annum. The facility is currently located at Block H Rotan gas field, 86 miles offshore Sabah.
“Petronas is proud of this significant milestone from our second floating LNG facility,” Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, said in a company statement.
“PFLNG DUA’s first cargo demonstrates our commitment to continue our pioneering efforts in providing more sustainable solutions to harness further value from LNG production through technological advancements,” he added in the statement.
“Similar to our flagship floating facility, PFLNG DUA’s mobility will allow us to unlock even more marginal and stranded gas fields in the future, providing Petronas with new and sustainable sources of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy,” the Petronas head went on to say.
PFLNG SATU achieved its first gas milestone on November 14, 2016, from the Kanowit gas field, offshore Sarawak. The PFLNG is designed to last up to 20 years without dry-docking, Petronas revealed in a company statement released at the time.
