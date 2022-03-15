Petronas Hires Six Velesto Rigs For Work Off Malaysia

Velesto has won new work for six of its jack-up drilling rigs with Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas.

Velesto said that it received a letter of award from Petronas Carigali for the provision of six jack-up drilling rigs.

According to the company’s Bursa Malaysia filing, the duration of the contract is two years for the primary period, which is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022. The deal also includes one-year plus one-year extension options.

Under the terms of the deal, Velesto will provide Petronas Carigali with its Naga rigs, subject to the rig availability and suitability. These rigs are Naga 2, Naga 3, Naga 4, Naga 5, Naga 6 and Naga 8.

All of the rigs are premium independent-leg cantilever jack-ups with a drilling depth capability of 30,000 feet. There is a slight difference in drilling depth as the Naga 2 and Naga 3 rigs have a rated operating water depth of 350 feet, while Naga 4, 5, and 8 have rated operating water depth of 400 feet. The Naga 6 has a rated operating water depth of 375 feet.

Velesto also said that the provision of these rig services, subject to a call out by Petronas Carigali, is expected to contribute to the earnings and net assets of the group during the contract period for the financial periods ending on the last day of 2022 and 2023. It is worth adding that the day rates remained undisclosed.

Some of the rigs worked for Petronas last year. The Naga 2 worked for the company twice, once in March and once in October while the Naga 5 was hired for one well set to be drilled in April.

It is interesting to see that all the rig numbers are in sequence with the Naga 1 and Naga 7 missing. Naga 1 has been out of commission for a while as it was sold for scrap in 2017, but the Naga 7 was lost last year during drilling operations.

Namely, in May 2021, the Naga 7 tilted and submerged due to rapid penetration into the formation. Velesto at the time said that the event resulted in a total loss of the asset.

The rig was working for ConocoPhillips off Malaysia at the time of the incident. As a result, the contract was considered terminated without notice from the moment the loss of asset was announced.

