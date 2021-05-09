Petronas Galeri Ceases Operations
Petronas has announced that Galeri Petronas has ceased to operate as a public gallery following a realignment of its operating model to adapt to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Permanent employees affected by the closure have been successfully reassigned to new roles in Petronas, according to the Malaysia based global energy company, which noted that artworks from the Petronas collection remain available for loan to relevant programs and initiatives.
Galeri Petronas was set up in 1992 and featured several exhibitions, publications, and programs in support of its mission to promote and preserve the Malaysian contemporary arts. Petronas highlighted that it played a vital role in promoting and giving exposure to local talents and their works.
“Galeri Petronas was set up 28 years ago … championing through the arts much of Petronas’ efforts towards nurturing the development of a holistic society important to Malaysia’s economic and social advancement,” Petronas said in a company statement posted on its website.
“[The gallery] was … privileged to have collaborated with individuals and institutions that shared the same aspirations and conviction in the role art plays in shaping opinions, instilling values, and influencing behaviors of society,” Petronas added.
“Galeri Petronas wishes to thank the patrons, artists, curators, partners, and supporters who continuously provided inspiration over the past 28 years in realizing its role to enrich lives and promote thought leadership through the arts,” Petronas went on to state.
As of May 6, there have been 427,927 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia, with 1,610 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 155.5 million confirmed cases and 3.2 million deaths, as of May 6, WHO data shows. Vaccination doses in Malaysia, as of May 3, and globally, as of May 5, stand at 1.4 million and 1.1 billion, respectively, WHO’s latest figures show.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Big Oil Braces for Climate Votes
- Velesto Provides Update on Sunken Rig
- BHP Caribbean Project Starts Production
- Applications Open for North Sea Greenhand Program
- Analysts Raise 2021 Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron Awards GOM Services Contract
- Oil and Gas Industry Success Fuels Energy Transition
- Biden Cabinet Member Issues Clean Energy Warning
- Petronas Galeri Ceases Operations
- Baker Hughes USA and Canada Rig Counts Increase
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- EQNR Closes $900MM Bakken Sale
- Sembcorp Marine Faces Skilled Worker Shortage
- 6 Reasons Asia Oil Refiners Are Not Going Away Soon
- Rig Sinks After Incident Offshore Sarawak
- Maersk, Shell Partner for GOM Workforce Training
- Saipem Appoints New CEO
- SLB-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico
- 12 Missing in Gulf of Mexico Lift Vessel Incident
- Woodside CEO Retiring in June
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG