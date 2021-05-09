Petronas Galeri Ceases Operations

Petronas has announced that Galeri Petronas has ceased to operate as a public gallery following a realignment of its operating model to adapt to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Permanent employees affected by the closure have been successfully reassigned to new roles in Petronas, according to the Malaysia based global energy company, which noted that artworks from the Petronas collection remain available for loan to relevant programs and initiatives.

Galeri Petronas was set up in 1992 and featured several exhibitions, publications, and programs in support of its mission to promote and preserve the Malaysian contemporary arts. Petronas highlighted that it played a vital role in promoting and giving exposure to local talents and their works.

“Galeri Petronas was set up 28 years ago … championing through the arts much of Petronas’ efforts towards nurturing the development of a holistic society important to Malaysia’s economic and social advancement,” Petronas said in a company statement posted on its website.

“[The gallery] was … privileged to have collaborated with individuals and institutions that shared the same aspirations and conviction in the role art plays in shaping opinions, instilling values, and influencing behaviors of society,” Petronas added.

“Galeri Petronas wishes to thank the patrons, artists, curators, partners, and supporters who continuously provided inspiration over the past 28 years in realizing its role to enrich lives and promote thought leadership through the arts,” Petronas went on to state.

As of May 6, there have been 427,927 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia, with 1,610 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 155.5 million confirmed cases and 3.2 million deaths, as of May 6, WHO data shows. Vaccination doses in Malaysia, as of May 3, and globally, as of May 5, stand at 1.4 million and 1.1 billion, respectively, WHO’s latest figures show.

