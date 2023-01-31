Petronas, Exxon Ink CCS Development Agreements
Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas has signed two project development agreements with ExxonMobil to jointly pursue Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) activation projects in Malaysia.
Petronas signed the agreements with ExxonMobil’s Malaysian arm – ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia.
Under the agreements, both parties will define next steps, including the maturation of technical scopes for the CCS value chain, evaluation of the identified fields for CO2 storage utilization, development of appropriate commercial framework, and establishment of advocacy plan support on regulations and policy development in enabling CCS projects.
The agreements were signed by Petronas Head of Carbon Management Emry Hisham Yusoff and ExxonMobil President Shane Harris.
Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Adif Zulkifli and President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions for Asia Pacific Irtiza Sayyed witnessed the signing. Also present was the Vice President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions for Asia Pacific Tracy Lothian.
“Petronas is proud to work with its long-standing partner, ExxonMobil to pursue CCS projects together, aligning our shared aspiration to deliver energy solutions in a responsible and sustainable manner. This collaboration further strengthens Petronas’ commitment in providing decarbonization solutions, aligned with our aspiration in establishing Malaysia as a leading CCS hub in the region,” Hisham said.
The agreements follow the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both companies in November 2021.
It is also part of Petronas’ deliberate steps to build a sustainable portfolio with innovative solutions to produce energy responsibly, supporting the transition to a lower carbon future through collaborative efforts with industry partners.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
