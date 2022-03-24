Petronas Expands Portfolio With Five More Offshore Blocks
Malaysia’s giant Petronas has signed new Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for five offshore blocks located offshore the coast of Sabah and Sarawak.
Petronas said that the PSCs were signed for SB412, 2W, and X blocks offshore Sabah and SK439/SK440 located off the coast of Sarawak. The blocks were awarded as part of the Malaysia Bid Round 2021.
The contract signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, March 22, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.
The PSC for Block SB412 was signed between Petronas, PTTEP, and SapuraOMV, while the PSCs for ultra-deepwater Blocks 2W and X were signed between Petronas, Sabah Shell Petroleum, Shell Sabah Selatan, and Petronas Carigali.
The PSC for Sarawak’s Block SK439/SK440 was signed between Petronas, Shell, and Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production.
Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management Mohamed Firouz Asnan signed the PSCs on behalf of the company.
“Petronas is pleased that the newly signed PSCs would attract a capital commitment of about RM600 million – over $142 million – in exploration activities in Malaysia, reflecting the attractiveness of Malaysia’s hydrocarbon resources potential,” Firouz said.
“The reduction in global exploration drilling over the past two years has pressured the industry to resolve current supply shortages. As global economies have started to recover post-pandemic, the industry needs to ensure exploration activities continue to sustain production.
“Petronas is committed to reducing carbon emissions from our operations with technologies such as Carbon Capture and Storage. We look forward to working together with our partners to provide safe and reliable energy to the market,” he concluded.
The Malaysia Bid Round is an annual Malaysia licensing round that offers investors diverse upstream opportunities, including exploration acreages, discovered resource opportunities, and late-life-producing assets. The 2021 round was virtually launched in late February 2021.
As for the Malaysia Bid Round 2022, it was launched on January 27 and it offered 14 exploration blocks, six clusters of discovered resource opportunities, and one late-life asset cluster.
Petronas, via Malaysia Petroleum Management, manages petroleum arrangements in Malaysia and provides stewardship on upstream petroleum activities.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Chaotic European Gas Market Handed Another Twist
- Commercial Operators Advised to Avoid Ukraine EEZ
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Banking Giant ING No Longer Funding New Oil And Gas Fields
- McDermott Hits Milestone On Largest APAC Subsea Project
- Waldorf Buys MOL UK, Doubles Stake In Catcher Field
- Key Themes That Will Redefine Europe
- UK Tightens Sanctions On Russia, Gazprom And Rosneft Officials
- Oil Demand Threatened by China Covid Lockdowns
- Lamprell Inks Moray West OWF Capacity Reservation Deal
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- Saipem Scores $325MM Aker BP Drilling Award
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known