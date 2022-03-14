Petronas, Eneos Team Up For First-Ever Hydrogen-To-MCH Project

Petronas and Eneos have signed a feasibility study agreement to advance the studies for a commercial hydrogen production and conversion project in Malaysia.

Malaysian giant Petronas and Japan’s Eneos have signed a joint feasibility study agreement to advance the studies for a commercial hydrogen production and conversion project in Kerteh, Malaysia.

Under the agreement, Petronas’ subsidiary Petronas Hydrogen and Eneos will pursue detailed technical and commercial feasibility studies for the production of low carbon hydrogen from the Malaysian company’s existing facilities, the production of green hydrogen from a new hydro-powered electrolyzer facility, and hydrogen conversion into methylcyclohexane (MCH).

The agreement is part of the long-term Memorandum of Understanding signed last August for the development of a clean hydrogen supply chain between Malaysia and Japan.

The facilities are projected to have a total hydrogen production and conversion capacity of up to 50,000 tons per annum by 2027 for export in MCH form to Japan, where the clean hydrogen will be distributed to Japanese industries through Eneos refineries.

Once onstream, the project could potentially be the first commercial-scale hydrogen-to-MCH undertaking in the world. Its final investment decision is expected by the end of 2023.

Through Eneos, this hydrogen-to-MCH project has been selected as one of the Green Innovation Fund projects by the Japanese Government. According to Petronas, this is a testament to the project's viability and competitiveness which is a critical aspect in the development of the nascent clean hydrogen supply chain.

Around $17 billion in funding was introduced to support green research and development projects as well as facility developments to propel Japan’s ambitious decarbonization plans, which include achieving the 3 million tons per annum clean hydrogen demand target by 2030.

Along with this project and as part of the scope of collaboration under the MoU, Petronas and Eneos are exploring other hydrogen projects and technology opportunities, both domestically and internationally. This collaboration is intended to develop a competitive hydrogen supply chain which is a crucial element for both parties’ decarbonization agenda.

“Petronas continues to strengthen its position in hydrogen following its venture into this space at the end of 2020. Since then, it entered several strategic partnerships with international and domestic players to grow its hydrogen production capabilities and delivery networks, covering low-carbon and green hydrogen,” the company said.

Recently, the Malaysian firm announced that it will set up an independent entity focused fully on cleaner energy solutions and will capture opportunities in the energy transition alongside its core portfolio. The entity will provide customers with lower carbon solutions through three initial core offerings – renewables, hydrogen, and green mobility.

