Petronas Encourages Staff to Work from Home

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) revealed Sunday that it is “strongly encouraging” employees who can work from home to do so as a precautionary measure in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

For employees who are required to be physically present in an office or at the company’s operations, the company said it is taking the “necessary steps to ensure their health and safety”.

“The above working arrangements are implemented to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 exposure to our employees as well as to contribute to social distancing efforts in the wider community,” Petronas said in a company statement.

“While these measures are in place, the company is committed to ensure that there would be minimal disruptions to our business and service delivery to our customers and partners,” Petronas added.



“The health and safety of our employees, customers and partners remain our utmost priority,” the company continued.

Petronas has also urged all employees, customers and partners to “remain vigilant in practicing personal hygiene and to adhere to directives given by health authorities”.

The company noted that, as the current situation is “rapidly evolving”, it will continue to monitor any developments closely and “strengthen” its precautionary and preventive measures “as required”.

Petronas describes itself as a global energy and solutions company and the custodian of Malaysia’s national oil and gas resources. The business, which traces its roots back to 1974, is based in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

As of March 15, Malaysia has recorded 238 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO). No deaths have so far been reported in Malaysia as a result of the virus, WHO data shows.

Globally, there have been more than 150,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with nearly 6,000 deaths, as of March 15, according to WHO.

