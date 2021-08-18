Petronas Delivers Maiden Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo

Petronas has announced that it has completed the delivery of its maiden carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Shikoku Electric.

Petronas has announced that it has completed the delivery of its maiden carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Shikoku Electric.

The cargo was delivered from the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu and was received on August 17 at the Sakaide LNG terminal in Shikoku Island, Japan, Petronas revealed. The company said it had offset the estimated life cycle carbon footprint of the LNG cargo through renewables based carbon credits for the emissions generated from the upstream gas exploration and production, transportation, liquefaction and shipping of the cargo.

Petronas added that the carbon credits used by the business for the delivery were certified through a “rigorous” verification process under the Verified Carbon Standard program, which it notes is globally recognized and has been adopted by energy players and producers.

“Reflecting our support of the energy transition and in line with our statement of purpose, Petronas will continue diversifying our products and offerings to the market, while transforming ourselves to be a cleaner and more sustainable energy provider,” Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, said in a company statement.

“We are grateful to have collaborated with Shikoku Electric on the delivery of our very first carbon neutral LNG cargo that coincides with the date of our 47th anniversary. For Petronas, this is a significant milestone as we forge ahead to deliver cleaner energy solutions that fuel progress in a responsible manner,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the delivery, the president of Shikoku Electric, Keisuke Nagai, said, “we have a good relationship with Petronas for the past 15 years”.

“We are delighted that Petronas has embarked on this journey which marks a significant milestone as the LNG industry is transitioning towards a more sustainable future,” Nagai added in the statement.

In a statement posted on its website, Petronas highlighted that it is reducing its carbon footprint throughout its LNG and gas value chain. These carbon reduction efforts, among others, include powering the PLC with 90 megawatts of hydroelectricity and conducting flare recovery and carbon capture and storage from offshore gas fields, Petronas outlined. In November 2020, Petronas announced its aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Earlier this year, Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte. Ltd. announced that it had imported a carbon neutral LNG cargo into Singapore. The company highlighted that this was a first for the company and the country. In October last year, TotalEnergies announced that it had delivered its first shipment of carbon neutral LNG to the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com