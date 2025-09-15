Petronas Delivers First Blended SAF in Malaysia

'This pilot project is a strategic long-term investment to build in-house capabilities through advancements in technology and infrastructure, as well as talent development to deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions to our partners and customers'.

Malaysia Airlines has received days' worth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), marking the delivery of the Southeast Asian country's first locally blended SAF, the state-owned oil and gas company said.

"The SAF will be uplifted for Malaysia Airlines’ daily late evening MH2 service from Kuala Lumpur to London between 1st to 16th September 2025, marking a tangible step in integrating SAF into its regular operations", Petronas said in a statement on its website.

"Locally blended at PETRONAS’ blending facilities, the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification-certified SAF, which meets CORSIA-eligible fuel requirements, was delivered directly to KLIA [Kuala Lumpur International Airport] via Malaysian Refining Company’s multi-product pipeline, ensuring readily available SAF through its integrated supply chain", Petronas said.

"This pilot project is a strategic long-term investment to build in-house capabilities through advancements in technology and infrastructure, as well as talent development to deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions to our partners and customers", said Ahmad Adly Alias, vice president for refining, marketing and trading at Petronas.

"This achievement has also effectively positioned us ahead in supporting the government's targets for SAF under the 13th Malaysia Plan, reinforcing our commitment to national energy security and industrial growth".

Malaysia Airports managing director Mohd Izani Ghani commented, "KLIA's achievement of Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation by ACI reflects the progress we are making, and this collaboration to enable SAF availability further strengthens our role in supporting airlines as they decarbonize".

Last year Petronas, Italy's state-controlled Eni SpA and Japan's Euglena Co Ltd made a positive FID (final investment decision) on a biorefinery to be built in Petronas' Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in the state of Johor.

Targeted to be put into operation 2028, the plant will produce SAF and other biofuels such as renewable diesel with a total processing capacity of 650,000 metric tons a year.

"The wastes and residue feedstocks for the biorefinery will comprise used vegetable oils, animal fats, waste from the processing of vegetable oils and other biomass including microalgae oils which will be explored in the mid-term", said a joint statement July 26, 2024.

"Leveraging Petronas' PIC integrated facilities and utilities, the biorefinery will be strategically located close to feedstock supply sources while having easy access to major international shipping lanes, enhancing its ability to meet the needs of its customers worldwide", including Southeast Asia, the statement said.

The three companies will form a joint venture in Malaysia to oversee the project, with Petronas and Eni as the biggest shareholders, the statement said.

