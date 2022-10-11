Petronas Declares Force Majeure on Gas Supply to MLNG Dua

Petronas has declared force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua “due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the vicinity of KP201, Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) that occurred on 21 September 2022”.

In a statement posted on the company’s website, Petronas noted that this has impacted the supply of gas to MLNG Dua’s production facility at the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“Petronas wishes to clarify that the force majeure affects the supply of gas to MLNG Dua’s production facility only, while the other LNG production facilities within the PLC continue to operate as planned,” Petronas said in the statement.

“Petronas is mindful that this incident has impacted its delivery commitments to some of its contracted Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) buyers and it is in discussions to identify suitable mitigation efforts. Petronas is currently conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the SSGP to ensure the integrity and safety of the pipeline,” the company added in the statement.

The PLC is one of the largest LNG production facilities in one location, according to Petronas, which highlights on its site that the complex is spread over 276 hectares of land. PLC has nine production trains and a production capacity of approximately 30 million tons per annum, Petronas outlines on its site.

Back in April last year, Petronas revealed that its subsidiary, PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited (PCML), declared force majeure on its Yetagun field “due to depletion of gas production at the field”, which is located in the Andaman Sea, offshore Myanmar.

“The decision was made following challenges in the wells deliverability that resulted in the production rate dropping below the technical threshold of the offshore gas processing plant. PCML has temporarily ceased production at the Yetagun field until further notice,” Petronas said in a company statement at the time.

In the statement, Petronas highlighted that PCML remained committed to its project in Yetagun and was taking all necessary measures to resume production as soon as possible.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com