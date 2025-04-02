Petronas Confirms Fire at Main PGB Pipeline

'The affected pipeline has been isolated, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed', Petronas said.

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, Petronas confirmed that a fire had occurred at the main Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) pipeline near Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, on April 1.

“The affected pipeline has been isolated, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed,” Petronas said in its statement.

“Petronas is working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, environment, and security of gas supply to the nation, which remain our utmost priority,” it added.

In the statement, Petronas noted that its surrounding three retail stations - PS Putra Heights, PS KM2 LDP, and PS Putra Bestari - were not affected but added that they had been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

In another statement posted on its site later that same day, Petronas said its public listed subsidiary Petronas Gas Berhad will be working closely with government authorities and agencies to assess the full impact of the incident.

“At the same time, the Petronas Group is proactively taking all necessary measures to preserve the security of gas supply,” the company added.

“To this end, the team is hard at work to mitigate disruptions, implement contingency plans, and restore operations as safely and efficiently as possible in coordination with relevant authorities and agencies,” it continued.

“As earlier cited by the Prime Minister during his visit to the location of the incident, we will be actively coordinating with the relevant ministries as well as State and Federal agencies to ensure adequate relief efforts and assistance are extended and meaningful support is deployed during this very difficult time,” it went on to state.

“We are committed to work as closely as possible with these ministries and agencies so that timely and meaningful support can be effectively deployed during what must be a very difficult time for the families impacted,” Petronas said.

In that statement, Petronas confirmed that the PS Putra Heights, PS KM2 LDP, and PS Putra Bestari stations had resumed operations following clearance from the relevant authorities.

“While these stations were not directly affected, they were earlier temporarily closed as a precautionary measure in line with our safety protocols, and were reopened only after thorough safety assessments were completed,” the company noted in the statement.

“Petronas reaffirms its continuing commitment to safety in all its operations and will continue to provide updates from time to time as more information becomes available,” it added.

“At this juncture, we would appeal for the cooperation and patience of all impacted parties as we work as quickly as possible to address this situation,” it went on to note.

Petronas also highlighted in this statement that it “wishes to express its deepest sympathies to all individuals and families affected by the gas pipeline explosion”.

“Our utmost priorities as we recover from this tragic incident are ensuring the safety of people, fulfilling our commitment to assisting those impacted, and preserving security of gas supply whilst we investigate the cause of the incident,” Petronas added.

Petronas’ website highlights that Petronas Gas Berhad processes natural gas piped from offshore fields and transports the processed gas via the Peninsular Gas Utilization (PGU) pipeline network to Petronas’ customers in Malaysia and Singapore. The group also supplies steam, power, and industrial gases for its customers at Kerteh Integrated Petrochemical Complex in Terengganu and Gebeng Industrial Area in Pahang, the site states.

Back in January, Petronas announced in a statement posted on its site that its operations in Miri and Bintulu remained uninterrupted “following the severe flooding in both areas on 29 January 2025”.

“The safety of our staff, their families, and the surrounding community is our top priority, and we are working alongside relevant authorities to safeguard the well-being of the people, environment, and assets,” the company said in that statement.

“We would like to thank all parties, including the authorities and Bintulu Port, for their cooperation,” it added.

