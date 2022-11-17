Petronas Confirms Fire at Gas Pipeline

Petronas has confirmed that a 'fire incident' occurred at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline.

Petronas has confirmed that a “fire incident” occurred at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near KP 132, nearby Lawas, Sarawak, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have involved a third-party contractor performing work unrelated to SSGP operations nearby the pipeline’s Right-of-Way (ROW) area, Petronas said in a company statement. Petronas noted that a police report had been lodged with regard to the incident and stated that an investigation will commence “in earnest”.

“Petronas’ emergency response team has been mobilized to the area,” Petronas said.

“The company will work closely with all the relevant authorities to take the necessary action and preventive measures to contain the situation and safeguard the safety of the surrounding community and environment,” Petronas added.

Last month, Petronas revealed that it had declared force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the vicinity of KP201, SSGP, which the company said occurred on September 21.

Petronas noted at the time that it was conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the SSGP to ensure the integrity and safety of the pipeline.

The SSGP is a 318 mile, 36-inch pipeline with a capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day, which links the gas fields in Sabah to the MLNG export complex at Bintulu, global energy research company Wood Mackenzie highlights on its website.

Petronas describes its LNG complex at Bintulu as the “bedrock” of its operations and “one of the world’s largest LNG facilities in a single location”. To date, Petronas has delivered over 12,000 LNG cargoes across the world from its portfolio of global LNG assets, according to the company’s website.

Petronas describes itself as Malaysia’s fully integrated energy provider. The company is involved in a variety of energy related activities, including exploration, production, refining, chemicals, marketing and trading.

