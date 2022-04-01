Petronas Completes Sale of EPOMS Stake
Malaysian energy giant Petronas has completed the sale of its entire ownership in E&P O&M Services (EPOMS) to Janamurni. EPOMS is wholly owned by E&P Venture Solutions (EPVS), a subsidiary of PCSB.
Incorporated in 2012, EPOMS provides integrated frontline operations and maintenance services for all floating facilities, including associated flowlines and pipelines, in Malaysia. EPVS signed the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 29 December 2021 with Janamurni, which includes the transfer of all EPOMS staff’s employment contracts to the new owner.
The exercise follows Petronas’ continuous review of its business portfolio to ensure a better fit in its growth strategy in the increasingly evolving energy landscape.
Petronas remains focused on maintaining a robust portfolio with a healthy and sustainable risk and return profile as it expands into non-traditional businesses, including new energy and renewables, to improve its low carbon profile and advance its sustainability agenda.
Earlier this month, Petronas reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of RM48.6 billion ($11.5 billion) for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, achieved on the back of RM248.0 billion ($58.9 billion) in revenue. The revenue jump was due to a favorable price impact for major products in line with higher average realized prices.
Petronas noted that the industry is expected to continue to operate in a challenging environment due to market uncertainties and heightened geopolitical risks. Amidst these challenges, the Group will focus on executing its growth plans and sustainability efforts.
