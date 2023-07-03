Petronas Clears Technical Assessments for CCS Vessels

Petronas has hurdled technical evaluation by classification societies in Norway and the USA for its maritime carbon transport and storage units.

Malaysia’s state oil and gas company said it has hurdled technical evaluation by classification societies in Norway and the USA for maritime carbon transport and storage units it is developing with Mitsui OSK Lined Ltd. and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

Det Norsk Veritas AS gave approval for a short-haul LCO2 vessel with a capacity of 494,405.33 cubic feet and a long-haul LCO2 carrier that can hold up to 307,237.6 cubic feet. “The other two AiPs [approvals in principle] from ABS [American Bureau of Shipping] are for an 87,000m3 LCO2 carrier with Dynamic Positioning System, and a 96,000m3 LCO2 FSO [floating storage offloading unit] for intermediate storage”, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said in a press release last week.

“The 14,000 m3 LCO2 carrier is presently the world’s largest design with AiP for medium temperature and medium pressure conditions, while the 87,000 m3 LCO2 carrier and 96,000m3 LCO2 FSO are presently the world’s largest designs with AiP for low temperature and low temperature conditions.”

“The AiPs indicate that the classification societies have reviewed and approved the basic design of the LCO2 carriers as well as the FSO, as they fulfill the technical requirements and safety criteria”, it said.

“The attainment of the AiPs further strengthens PETRONAS’ commitment in providing decarbonization solutions, aligned with our aspiration to establish Malaysia as a leading CCS [carbon capture and storage] hub in the region”, Petronas chief executive for upstream Adif Zulkifli commented.

MOL senior managing executive officer Nobuo Shiotsu said, “Development on a large scale is an essential step for the CCS value chain within the Asia Pacific and Oceania region”.

Also last week TotalEnergies SE announced deals with Petronas and Mitsui for the creation of a carbon storage facility for Asian customers and the building of a solar farm to serve Australia.

One of the two agreements is for a CO2 “merchant storage service” that would cater to Asia’s industrial sector. “The partners will evaluate several CO2 storage sites in the Malay Basin, including both saline aquifers and depleted offshore fields”, the French multinational said in a press release.

In the other pact, TotalEnergies and Petronas’ clean energy unit plan to develop renewables projects in Asia-Pacific. One of these will be a 100-megawatt solar farm in Australia’s Queensland state that targets to provide electricity to the Roma gas field.

The partnership with Gentari Renewables Sendirian Bhd “further strengthens TotalEnergies’ partnership with Petronas in the energy transition” with upstream collaboration already forged for eight countries, TotalEnergies said in a separate media statement.

“The 100MW Pleasant Hills Solar Project, which will contribute to lowering the emissions of Gladstone LNG, is a first material implementation of this agreement”, said Julien Pouget, TotalEnergies senior vice-president of exploration and production and renewables in Asia-Pacific.

Gentari chief executive Sushil Purohit noted, “To achieve our joint decarbonization goals, it is critical to harness all our capabilities, capacity and resources efficiently. This includes optimizing our existing partnerships and working to decarbonize our own business entities”.

CCS Prospects in Asia-Pacific

TotalEnergies however said CCS development in Asia-Pacific faces regulatory and financing challenges: “In Asia, where countries such as South Korea and Japan have pledged for Net Zero Commitment in 2050, the development of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain for hard-to-abate industrial emissions will require a specific regulatory framework and significant investment”.

Most governments in the region have only recently recognized the value of the sector in driving investment, Wood Mackenzie said in a report last year.

“Governments and oil and gas producers in Asia Pacific typically view CCUS [carbon capture, utilization and storage] as a single project carbon emission solution”, the energy market advisory group wrote October 3, 2022. “This is very different in scale and ambition to Europe and North America, where policy and investment is being directed towards bigger and more complex commercial CCUS hubs.”

A report by the International Energy Agency in 2021 said, in Southeast Asia policies to facilitate investment in CCS have yet to be developed.

But the outlook on the potential of the sector in Asia-Pacific is optimistic.

“In Wood Mackenzie’s AET-1.5 degree scenario [accelerated energy transition scenario], Asia Pacific accounts for some 50% of global CCUS capacity”, WoodMac said.

For Southeast Asia, estimates indicate carbon storage capacity could exceed the region’s needs, with depleting oil and gas reserves presenting wide-scale opportunities, according to the IEA.

TotalEnergies said its carbon storage project with Petronas aims to serve “the best technical means to deliver CO2 to Malaysia from industrial clusters in the region and develop the most appropriate business framework for commercialization of a carbon storage service in Malaysia”.

“We will bring to the partnership our strong CCS [carbon capture and storage] expertise, anchored in Europe with a first integrated project in Norway due to start next year and several other projects that will contribute to meeting our carbon storage capacity target of 10 million tons per year by 2030”, TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

