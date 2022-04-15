Petronas Begins Production From Indonesian Offshore Well

Malaysian oil and gas major Petronas has begun hydrocarbon production from the Bukit Tua Phase-2B Project offshore Indonesia.

Petronas subsidiary PC Ketapang II Ltd. (PCK2L) has achieved its first hydrocarbon in the successful drilling of the Bukit Tua Phase-2B’s BTJTB-T2 well located within the Ketapang Block, offshore East Java, Indonesia.

The Malaysian firm said on Thursday that the BTJTB-T2 well was spudded on September 30, 2021, and drilled with a target depth of 6,200 feet.

This milestone is part of the fourth development project after Bukit Tua Phase 1, Phase 2A, and Phase 3. The project aims to produce 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and 30 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas per day through five development wells.

“The Bukit Tua Phase-2B project’s first hydrocarbon will play an important role in contributing to Indonesia’s target to achieve one million barrels of oil per day by 2030,” Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Adif Zulkifli said.

“We are proud of the positive results as well as the full commitment from all parties that led us to this achievement. We thank SKK Migas, the local authorities, and our partners for their tremendous support throughout the project,” PCK2L President Director Yuzaini Md Yusof added.

It is worth noting that Petronas is the operator of the Ketapang Block and holds an 80 percent participating interest through its two subsidiaries – PC Ketapang II Ltd and Petronas Carigali (Ketapang) – while the remaining 20 percent stake is held by PT Saka Ketapang Perdana.

In Indonesia, Petronas also operates the North Madura II PSC offshore East Java and is a joint venture partner in six other blocks located both onshore and offshore in the areas of Sumatera, Natuna Sea, East Java, and as well as West Papua.

To remind, Petronas was awarded a new block located onshore and offshore East Java last month. The block, named North Ketapang, was awarded to the company during the second round of the Indonesia Petroleum Bid Round 2021.

