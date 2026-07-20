Petronas Bags New Contract to Supply LNG to Shizuoka Gas

Malaysia's national oil and gas company signed a new agreement to supply about 0.84 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas to Japanese utility Shizuoka Gas.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed a new agreement to supply about 0.84 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Shizuoka Gas Co Ltd.

To be sourced from the Malaysian national oil and gas company's global LNG portfolio, the supply will be fulfilled over seven years starting 2032 on a delivered-ex-ship basis, according to separate statements from the companies.

"Since receiving the first LNG cargo from Petronas at the Sodeshi LNG Terminal of Shimizu LNG Co Ltd in 1996, Shizuoka Gas has received more than 200 cargoes of Malaysian LNG over the past 30 years and has contributed to the expansion of natural gas utilization", the Japanese gas utility said.

"In recent years, amid heightened geopolitical risks, the importance of energy security has increased further. Under this SPA, LNG will be supplied from PETRONAS' global LNG portfolio. The new supply arrangement diversifies Shizuoka Gas' LNG portfolio and enhances procurement robustness through greater supply flexibility and reliability".

"Shizuoka Gas and PETRONAS aim to further strengthen the partnership beyond the traditional relationship between LNG seller and buyer by exploring future opportunities and collaboration in the field of carbon neutrality", it added.

Last month Petronas announced a deal with another Japanese company to supply up to around two million metric tons per annum of LNG for 20 years from 2028.

The contract awarded by integrated power company JERA Co Inc "signifies the transformation from traditional point-to-point LNG supply agreements to a more flexible LNG supply arrangement, which further underscores Petronas' position as a reliable LNG supplier through the expansion of its supply capabilities", Petronas said in a press release June 10.

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"LNG will be delivered using Petronas' new generation of 174,000-cubic-meter [6.14 million cubic feet] LNG carriers, designed to comply with the International Maritime Organization's enhanced emissions standards, supporting more efficient and lower-emission operations".

The LNG will be sourced primarily from Malaysia, JERA said separately.

"As natural gas is increasingly being reassessed globally as an essential energy source for stable energy supply, securing reliable LNG has become even more important from an energy security perspective amid rising geopolitical risks", JERA said.

"In Japan, seasonal variability in LNG demand is also increasing due to factors such as the aging of oil-fired power plants and the growing introduction of renewable energy, heightening the need to secure flexibility in fuel supply".

"JERA will continue to build a balanced LNG procurement portfolio by incorporating supply from regions including the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the United States, while diversifying regional supply risks", JERA added.

In 2025 Petronas delivered 563 LNG cargoes including 383 from the Petronas LNG complex in the Bintulu district of Sarawak state and 41 from floating facilities PFLNG Satu and PFLNG Dua. LNG sales totaled 36.62 million metric tons, according to Petronas' annual report.

Last year Petronas and its partners began exporting from LNG Canada. On July 7, 2025 Petronas said it had shipped its first share from the British Columbia facility to Japan.

"Strategically located on Canada's west coast and connected to Petronas' upstream gas assets in Northeast BC, LNG Canada offers a direct and efficient shipping corridor to key north Asian markets including Japan, South Korea and China", Petronas said.

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