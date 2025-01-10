Petronas Approves Hidayah Field Project offshore Indonesia

Malaysia's national oil and gas company made a positive final investment decision on the Hidayah field, part of the North Madura II PSC in the waters of East Java province.

Malaysia’s national oil and gas company announced Thursday a positive final investment decision (FID) on the Hidayah field, part of the North Madura II Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the waters of East Java province, Indonesia.

The plan involves drilling oil production wells, supported by an unmanned integrated wellhead and central processing platform. The field will have a floating storage and offloading vessel with living quarters and a central control room to ensure safety and the reliability of operations, Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) said in a press release.

“This achievement builds on the momentum of our promising oil discovery in the North Madura II Contract Area in 2021, paving the way for us to play a more strategic role in supporting the region's growing energy needs”, said Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, Petronas vice president for international upstream assets.

The discovery, Hidayah-1, showed an oil-bearing carbonate build-up with “good reservoir qualities” in the Ngimbang carbonate formation. The well was “tested at approximately 2,100 BOPD [barrels of oil per day] with good crude quality”, Petronas said in a statement February 24, 2021.

Mohd Jukris Abdul Wahab, Petronas executive vice president and chief executive for upstream operations, said Thursday about the FID, “This milestone underscores PETRONAS’ unwavering commitment to supporting the government of Indonesia’s target of achieving energy self-sufficiency”.

The company added, “Amid the energy transition, PETRONAS remains focused on expanding its global footprint while exploring lower-carbon initiatives to support sustainable energy development, delivering secure, affordable, and reliable energy to its customers worldwide”.

Petronas subsidiary PC North Madura II Ltd. operates North Madura II with a 100 percent stake.

Also in East Java, Petronas operates the Ketapang and North Ketapang PSCs. Offshore West Papua province, Petronas operates the Bobara PSC. It is also a co-venturer in five PSCs spanning offshore and onshore areas on Sumatra island, the Natuna Sea, East Indonesia and East Java.

Last year the Indonesian government granted a 20-year extension for the Ketapang PSC and awarded the Bobara PSC to Petronas.

The Ketapang PSC now lasts till 2048, Petronas said May 14, 2024. Under the latest extension, Petronas remains the operator with a 77.6 percent stake through its subsidiary PC Ketapang II Ltd.

Meanwhile the new PSC covers 8,444.49 square kilometers (3260.4 square miles).

“Under the PSC, PETRONAS will operate and hold 100 percent equity in this working area, where the commitments for the first three years involve three geological and geophysical studies, including 2,000 square kilometers [772.2 square miles] of 3D seismic data acquisition and processing”, Petronas said in a separate statement May 14, 2024.

