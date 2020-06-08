Petronas Appoints New CEO

Petronas has revealed that it has appointed Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz as its new president and group chief executive officer (CEO) following the retirement of Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin from the company.

Aziz, who is currently the executive vice president and group chief financial officer of Petronas, will take up the position on July 1. Ariffin, who will become chairman of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, is due to retire from Petronas on June 30 after working for the company for 37 years.

Aziz has 20 years of experience in financial reporting, feasibility reviews, project analysis, capital projects restructuring and risk management with a primary focus on the oil and gas industry, according to Petronas. Ariffin was appointed as the president and group CEO of Petronas on April 1, 2015. He first started his career at the company in 1983.

“The appointment of Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee by the government to the role of chairman of Malaysia Airlines Berhad follows his vast experience in successfully steering Petronas with many notable achievements while navigating a challenging business landscape,” Petronas said in a company statement sent to Rigzone on June 6.

“Petronas would like to thank Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee for his immense contributions during his 37 years with the company. We wish him all the best in his future undertakings,” the company added in the statement.

“Petronas would also like to congratulate and welcome the appointment of Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz as its president and group CEO,” Petronas continued.

Petronas describes itself as a global energy and solutions company. Its global operations include the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Malaysia and abroad. The business, which was established in 1974, has operations in more than 30 countries around the world.

