Petronas Announces New Gas Find

Petronas has announced a new gas discovery in the Kulintang-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK438, which is located in the shallow waters of the Balingian Province off the coast of Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia.

The Kulintang-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 7,342 feet in April and encountered gas in the Oligocene to Middle Miocene sandstone reservoirs, which has not been fully evaluated before, Petronas outlined.

In March this year, Petronas announced an oil and gas discovery in the Sirung-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK405B, also in the Balingian Province. Sirung-1 was drilled to a total depth of 8,326 feet in February and discovered a “significant” oil and gas column exceeding 328 feet within the Oligocene to Middle Miocene sandstone reservoirs, Petronas revealed in a company statement published back in March.

“The success of Kulintang-1 well marks the second gas discovery within the Balingian Province this year,” Petronas’ senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan, said in a company statement. “This encouraging result proves further potential of sweet gas in the province, especially in the deeper Oligocene play,” he added.

“The Kulintang sweet gas discovery can be monetized through existing infrastructure towards fulfilling the demand of the domestic gas customers as well as Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak,” Asnan went on to say.

PTTEP HK Offshore Limited is the operator for Block SK438 with and 80 percent participating interest. Pteronas Carigali Sdn Bhd holds the remaining 20 percent stake. The block’s production sharing contract (PSC) was awarded in March 2018 following the Malaysia Bid Round (MBR) 2017. In Block SK405B, PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited holds a 59.5 percent interest, MOECO Oil (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd holds a 25.5 percent stake, and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd holds the remaining 15 percent interest.

