Petronas and CNOOC Sign Collaboration Deal

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to pursue mutual growth through closer collaboration.

The MoU elevates the long-standing relationship between the two parties from primarily liquefied natural gas (LNG) and upstream projects towards a shared ambition in energy security and cleaner energy solutions, Petronas noted in a company statement. The company outlined that both parties will intensify collaboration in LNG, upstream exploration and development projects, refining, oilfield and engineering services, specialty chemicals, and lubricants, as well as renewable energy. Through the MoU, Petronas and CNOOC will also explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network, Petronas highlighted.

Back in 2006, Petronas and CNOOC’s concluded a 25-year LNG supply agreement for over three million tons per annum with Shanghai LNG Co., Ltd, which is 45 percent owned by CNOOC. In 2019, through its subsidiary PC Carigali Mexico Operations S.A. de C.V, Petronas obtained a 30 percent equity share in deepwater Block 4, located in the waters of the Perdido Foldbelt, which is operated by CNOOC.

Earlier this month, Petronas signed an MoU with United Arab Emirates-based Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Masdar to pursue collaborations across the energy value chain. The MoUs mark a significant milestone in Malaysia-UAE bilateral relations, Petronas said. Back in February, Petronas revealed that it had entered into an MoU with JERA Co., Inc., which will see both companies collaborate on a wide range of low-carbon energy initiatives. The Petronas-JERA MoU was said to be a result of both companies’ shared vision of achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Established in 1974, Petronas describes itself as a global energy and solutions company. The business operates in 12 countries and employs more than 4,000 people globally, its website shows.

