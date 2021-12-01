Petrogas Re-Hires Maersk Rig For Well Drilling Off UK
Offshore rig owner Maersk Drilling and Petrogas have agreed to exercise the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea.
Maersk Drilling said that the contract was expected to start at the end of 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days and a value of around $5.4 million.
Petrogas was supposed to drill the Brigitta well back in September 2019 under the initial contract awarded to Maersk, but the deal was canceled in November 2020. Maersk Drilling retained the exclusive option with Petrogas to drill the Birgitta well in 2021 with the caveat that the rates for the hiring of the rig would reflect those expected in 2021.
“We’re very pleased to get this opportunity to re-start the Birgitta project which was temporarily halted due to the global pandemic and the challenging market conditions the industry experienced last year. This is another testament to our strong relationship with Petrogas,” Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling, stated.
As for the rig, Maersk Resilient is a 350-feet, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ 50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating in the UK sector of the North Sea for NAM.
The rig was also used by Serica to drill the Columbus development well in the UK North Sea, a field Serica started producing from last week.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- Shale Output Discipline Begins to Pay Off
- Petrogas Re-Hires Maersk Rig For Well Drilling Off UK
- Stena Rig Off To Drill Appraisal Well For Chariot In Morocco
- Newfoundland Refinery Gets New Life
- TotalEnergies Launches Texas Biomethane Unit
- Exxon To Spend $15B On GHG Reduction Projects By 2027
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- Chevron Venezuela Operations in Limbo
- Parkland Pausing Burnaby Refinery Processing Ops
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation