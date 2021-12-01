Petrogas Re-Hires Maersk Rig For Well Drilling Off UK

Maersk Drilling and Petrogas have agreed to exercise an option to employ the Maersk Resilient rig on an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK North Sea.

Offshore rig owner Maersk Drilling and Petrogas have agreed to exercise the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Maersk Drilling said that the contract was expected to start at the end of 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days and a value of around $5.4 million.

Petrogas was supposed to drill the Brigitta well back in September 2019 under the initial contract awarded to Maersk, but the deal was canceled in November 2020. Maersk Drilling retained the exclusive option with Petrogas to drill the Birgitta well in 2021 with the caveat that the rates for the hiring of the rig would reflect those expected in 2021.

“We’re very pleased to get this opportunity to re-start the Birgitta project which was temporarily halted due to the global pandemic and the challenging market conditions the industry experienced last year. This is another testament to our strong relationship with Petrogas,” Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling, stated.

As for the rig, Maersk Resilient is a 350-feet, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ 50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating in the UK sector of the North Sea for NAM.

The rig was also used by Serica to drill the Columbus development well in the UK North Sea, a field Serica started producing from last week.

