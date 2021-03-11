Petrogas Awards Maersk Drilling North Sea Contract
Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. has awarded a one-well contract for the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported this week.
Slated to commence next month, the contract calls for performing well maintenance and drilling a side-track of the A9 well at the P9 Horizon field in the Dutch North Sea, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor stated the approximate value of the award is US$4.5 million, and it estimates a 45-day contract duration.
“We’re happy to add this contract for Petrogas which will bring Maersk Resolute back to work on an extreme extended reach well at P9 Horizon, which the rig originally completed in the autumn of 2019,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer.
The drilling contractor noted the rig will be equipped with a high-efficiency selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system before the Petrogas contract starts. It explained the SCR system uses ammonia injection to convert nitrogen oxides (NOx) into water and nitrogen, cutting NOx emissions by up to 98%. The firm added the design will include an advanced control interface between engines and SCR units.
“Operations in the Dutch North Sea come with a strict focus on protecting the environment, and we fully support this as part of our ambition of providing responsible drilling,” commented Kelstrup.
Having completed its last campaign offshore the Netherlands in December 2019, the Maersk Resolute is warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark, Maersk Drilling stated.
