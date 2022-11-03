Petrofac Workers Taking Industrial Action Over Pay Dispute

UK worker's union Unite has served notice on Petrofac for members on the Repsol offshore platforms and terminal for industrial action.

UK worker's union Unite has served notice on Petrofac for members on the Repsol offshore platforms and terminal for an industrial action that will take place on November 16 and 17.

According to Unite, the industrial action will start on November 16 with a continuous overtime ban and 48-hour stoppage taking place on 16 and 17 November.

“A further 48-hour stoppage will take place on November 30 and December 1. Any action will have a significant impact on the maintenance and safe running of the platforms and terminal,” Unite said.

Around 146 members are involved in this dispute which centers on the removal of a 10 percent Equal Time payment, an additional 3 percent increase on top to cover years of below inflationary increases, payment for OEUK medicals, increase in mileage payments, and stand in duties payment.

Back in 2020 the offshore contractor blamed the cuts on the downturn in oil and gas prices but stated the decision would be reviewed in the future. The average price of one barrel of Brent crude oil in U.S. dollars per barrel has risen from $18.38 in April 2020 when the dispute started, to over $92 during October 2022. Unite is now demanding the 10 percent wage cut be reversed, with pay increases reflecting inflationary costs, and that the company fulfils its obligation to review the other payments.

“Unite’s members working at Petrofac’s Repsol assets are furious at the way the company are treating them. On the promise of a review of the pay and benefits back in 2020 workers sacrificed wages and benefits and now the company is reneging on that commitment. Unite will stand with Petrofac workers in their demands for improvements on pay and benefits,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“The commitment of a review was tied to the price of oil. However, the situation has completely changed now with the price of oil per barrel more than quadrupling since 2020 and now stands at over $92.”

“Unite’s members deserve to be rewarded for the loss of wages they suffered to help Petrofac back in 2020 and it is therefore now time for them to pay up. Workers rightly feel they have been misled and that Petrofac had no intention of reviewing the pay or benefits. If this is the underhand way, they want to do business they will have a fight on their hands,” Unite regional officer John Boland added.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com