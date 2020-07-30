Petrofac Wins Contract for 25 UKCS Wells

Petrofac reported Wednesday that its Engineering and Production Services (EPS) unit has won a two-year contract from NEO Energy.

The NEO Energy agreement calls on Petrofac to provide well management and well operator support for 25 U.K. Continental Shelf (UKCS) production wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochanranza fields, Petrofac noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The contract recipient pointed out that, as well operator, it will oversee direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services and deploy its Turus project management software for project delivery.

Petrofac stated the latest NEO contract positions it to support future well construction and intervention campaigns. Under an existing integrated services contract for NEO, Petrofac already provides operational, maintenance, engineering and construction support for the operator’s U.K. activities, it added.

“Through the deployment of our extensive asset and well management expertise, we will work closely with NEO Energy to assure the integrity of its wells and deliver safe and cost efficient construction in support of any future field development,” remarked Nick Shorten, Petrofac EPS’ managing director in the Western Hemisphere.

Petrofac added the new contract doubles its U.K. well portfolio.

“This award builds on our existing track record for delivering well operator services for clients in the UKCS, bringing the size of our well portfolio in the basin to 50,” continued Shorten.

Noting that it pioneered the outsourced well operator model five years ago, Petrofac pointed out the model gives it oversight on behalf of clients for monitoring and managing wells under U.K. Offshore Safety Directive Regulator requirements. The firm noted that it serves as well operator for seven North Sea clients.

