Petrofac to Support UK Carbon Capture Project

Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business recently won an Engineering and Project Management Office support contract for the Acorn project, according to a company statement.

EPS will provide project management systems and technical support during the Front End Engineering Design for Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), and the Concept Select for Acorn Hydrogen. Both are part of the developments underway at the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Acorn CCS holds the first UK CO2 appraisal and storage license to be awarded by the Oil and Gas Authority. Through the Acorn Hydrogen project, North Sea natural gas would be reformed into clean hydrogen, with the CO2 emissions mitigated through the Acorn CCS infrastructure.

“The Acorn project represents an exciting shift in the North East’s energy dynamic and an important catalyst for sustainable energy growth generally,” said John Pearson, EPS Chief Operating Officer, and Petrofac’s global Corporate Development Officer.

“Like our existing wind portfolio, CCS and hydrogen require the sophisticated engineering and project management skills that we have developed in oil and gas. We are delighted to have the opportunity to deploy this expertise, alongside our proven systems and technologies, in support of Pale Blue Dot Energy and its landmark project.”

Ian Phillips, Acorn Project Director said: “Pale Blue Dot is pleased to be in a position to appoint Petrofac – a partner with much of its history rooted in Aberdeenshire – to support the next critical phase of the Acorn project. Petrofac’s appointment represents another key milestone for Acorn, which is on track to establish critical low carbon energy and CCS infrastructure in the mid-2020s.”

