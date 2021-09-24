Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co

Petrofac has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with UK green hydrogen energy company Protium.

The partnership aims to provide clients with access to Protium’s green hydrogen capability and Petrofac’s engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and energy project delivery legacy, according to Petrofac. The two brands will leverage Petrofac’s technical engineering expertise during the early phases of Protium’s projects with the aim of delivering a full EPC offering to shared clients, Petrofac noted. This will include projects involving the development of renewable energy assets, green hydrogen production facilities and downstream hydrogen equipment.

Petrofac highlighted that the two companies are already actively pursuing a number of commercial green hydrogen projects around the UK, as well as jointly bidding on multiple government-funded programs.

“The announcement of our alliance with Protium neatly demonstrates Petrofac’s commitment to support the creation of a more integrated energy future in the UK,” John Pearson, the chief operating officer of Petrofac, said in a company statement.

“We’re delighted to combine Petrofac’s engineering, project management and operations capabilities with Protium’s green hydrogen and project development expertise to support its target to deliver one gigawatt of production assets by 2030 for a range of industrial customers,” he added.

Chris Jackson, the chief executive officer of Protium, said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Petrofac, whose world-leading experience in green hydrogen EPC work (notably with Infinite Blue Energy’s Arrowsmith project in Australia) will enable Protium to deliver exceptional projects for our clients”.

“This marks another exciting chapter in the development of Protium as we continue to secure best-in-class partners, clients, sites and staff to accelerate the transition to net zero energy solutions,” Jackson went on to say.

Petrofac announced a commitment to reach net zero in Scope one and two emissions by 2030 back in August last year. In a company statement at the time, the company’s ex-group chief executive, Ayman Asfari, said, “our net zero target supports the principles of the Paris Agreement, the UK government’s net zero goal and is aligned with our clients’ own ambitions as the sector moves to a net zero future”.

In addition to its Protium agreement, Petrofac has announced a flurry of deals in September. Earlier this week, the company announced that it had been awarded a new multi million dollar contract by Tatweer Petroleum to support their gas distribution network project in Bahrain, and on September 16 the company revealed that it had signed an agreement with CO2 Capsol enabling collaboration on carbon capture projects. On September 15 Petrofac said it had become the latest organization to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and on September 2 the company announced that it had secured a contract valued at over $100 million with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company.

